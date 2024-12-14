DDG Reacts To Catching Stray From Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Hitta J3 After Tory Lanez’s Drake Support 

Amiri: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Hitta J3 recently clowned Drake and Tory Lanez on X.

Earlier this week, DDG dropped off his new EP, Handling Business. The project features a verse from Tory Lanez, who decided to take the opportunity to show his support for Drake. "I be up praying and waiting for the day that n***as come for me the way they did Drizzy / I got the card in the wallet, and big brodie's problems are my problems, so f**k how you feelin' about it / Brodie gone stand on his own, but 2024, it ain’t no fair ones in Toronto," he raps.

This led to speculation that he was referring to Drake's viral feud with Kendrick Lamar and various others. This is not confirmed, but one of Kendrick's associates decided to weigh in regardless. In a series of tweets shared yesterday, Hitta J3 made it clear that he was not a fan of the verse, clowning both Lanez and Drake. DDG even caught a stray, as the rapper claimed he once saw him at a party and he "looked like he seen a ghost."

DDG Claims He Doesn't Know Who Hitta J3 Is

"Tory better chill out only person coming for him is the guard on that cell block nah but free that man," he wrote. "DDG seen me at rich the kid party & looked like he seen a ghost & I said wassup he act like he was legally blind." He went on, dragging Drake for getting support from Lanez and not other peers. "The boy must really need help he got prisoners speaking up for him before his industry friends lol," he theorized. "N****s nice & we can't take a man serious in protective custody. I'm speaking my peace same way he played the record on his stream now what."

Now, DDG has responded to Hitta J3's remarks during a recent stream. Fortunately, he doesn't appear to be fazed. In a clip, he claims he has no idea who he is. "I don't even know who the hell this is, bro," he said. "The f*ck?" He went on, reminding fans that he didn't write Lanez's verse, so it's not a reflection of his personal thoughts and beliefs.

