Playboi Carti Laughs At Adin Ross After Streamer Gets Mocked By Hitta J3

Carti continues to engage more often.

Playboi Carti is really keeping fans on their toes. The rapper spent years in silence. He rarely posted on social media, and never, ever released music. All that has changed in the last month. Playboi Carti has dropped two (!) singles, including a collab with The Weeknd. He's regularly promoting his album on IG and Twitter. And he's even taking time out of his day to make fun of Kick streamer Adin Ross. Ross has been making headlines as of late for beefing with L.A. artists, and Carti decided to get in on the fun.

The Adin Ross vs. L.A. saga started on September 26. The streamer called out a Kendrick Lamar affiliate for claiming he wasn't welcome on the West Coast due to his friendship with Drake. Ross proceeded to deny these claims, and threatened to sue the alleged affiliate. Ross also posted a video in which he said he would have security physically assault him. The tension boiled over the following day. Hitta J3, an L.A. rapper who claims to be a Kendrick Lamar affiliate, mocked Adin Ross via Instagram Stories. He brought up the incident in which Playboi Carti went on Ross' stream, then left after six minutes and proceeded to dip with $2 million of the streamer's money.

Playboi Carti Had An Infamous Appearance On A Ross Stream

"No wonder Carti didn't take your podcast serious," Hitta J3 wrote. "You n**gas be kids with some fame & let it get to yall head Adin." It was a pretty devastating diss. Playboi Carti's involvement only made it hit harder. The rapper decided to repost Hitta's post on his own IG timeline and included a laughing emoji. It clearly struck him as funny that Ross is still getting made fun for an incident that happened in February. It is pretty obvious that Playboi Carti doesn't have a lot of respect for Ross as a tastemaker.