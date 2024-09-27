Adin Ross Clowns Kendrick Lamar Affiliates Who Allegedly Banned Him From LA

Ross is talking tough.

Adin Ross carries weight in the rap game. At least, from a clout perspective. The Kick streamer has become one of the premiere sources for teasing music and hyping up new releases. Ross' affiliations, however, have allegedly landed him in hot water with the West Coast. The streamer relationship with Drake has led to claims that he's not welcome in Los Angeles. Ross clapped back at these claims, however, and asserted that he was welcome to go wherever he pleases.

Adin Ross clarified his L.A. credentials on September 26. The Kick streamer posted a video alongside former YouTuber Sneako and made it clear he wasn't scared. "I'm not banned from L.A.," he asserted. "I wish somebody would. Swear to God, I'm gonna go to L.A. nobody's gonna do sh*t to me. I promise you bro." Ross then informed viewers that he used to live in Los Angeles, and has no concerns about what will "happen" to him if he decides to return. "You think I'm scared of L.A," he questioned. "I lived in L.A. for years." The streamer's indignation only grew from there.

Read More: Drake Meets Up With Adin Ross At Toronto Night Club

Adin Ross Assures Fans He's Not 'Scared' Of L.A.

Ross referenced the alleged Kendrick Lamar affiliate who suggested he wasn't welcome, and threatened to sick his security on the man. "I'll smack the sh*t out of you," he stated. "Well, not me. I'm gonna have security smack the f*ck outta you." Sneako then interrupted and jokingly assured viewers he likes Bloods and Crips equally. He also described Kendrick Lamar's classic debut, good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), as a "decent" album. Adin Ross brought the focus back to the affiliate who allegedly told him to steer clear of L.A.