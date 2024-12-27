Drake Reveals Anita Max Win Chain During Drizzmas Live Stream With Adin Ross

Drake

Ahead of the anticipated Anita Max Win Tour, Drake unveils the custom tour chain to fans to begin the massive DRIZZMAS live stream with Adin Ross. The multi-colored diamond chain resembles the face of the tour's mascot. The chain is one-of-one and worn by Adin Ross for the first time on the stream. Drizzy and Adin Ross's stream was all about the positive vibes. The 6 God took a moment to appreciate those who had a huge impact on his life before the fame.

The stream reached over 180,000 viewers within the first hour. An 18 and over access was activated after the first hour of streaming, following Drizzy and Ross taking shots, drinking alcoholic beverages, and using vulgar language. Between the giveaways, Drizzy, Ross, and special guests such as comedian BenDaDonnn. The comedian offered the given-away Lambo to the in-studio crew who didn't have the foreign vehicle themselves.

Drake Unveils The Anita Max Win Tour Chain

In the live stream, gifts contest winners with tons of prizes, including trips to see Drake perform in Australia, cash prizes, cars, dream vacations, and a signed photo. Drizzy would read the winner's personal stories before the giveaway. After reading, the 6 God would contact the winners and award them their selected prize. Drizzy thought he resembled MMA icon Conor McGregor, looking at himself in the stream's playback. The 6 God would express his unwavering love for the Notorious One when asked about his favorite UFC fighter of all time. Along with the giveaways, Drake unveils his new cologne coming soon.