Milagro Gramz Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Amid Megan Thee Stallion Legal Battle

Milagro Gramz's legal battle against Megan Thee Stallion continues, and financial issues continue to hinder her defense. According to AllHipHop, the blogger recently lost her second attorney, Michael Hayden. Hayden filed a motion to withdraw from the case due to Gramz's inability to afford required legal counsel. This has left her without representation altogether.
“Financial difficulties have arisen with Unite the People Inc," Hayden's filing reads. "And [Milagro Gramz, making it unreasonably difficult for Unite the People Inc. to continue to effectively represent [Milagro Gramz] as Pro Hac Vice counsel in this matter, unable to secure local Florida counsel."
“[Milagro Gramz] is unable to compensate Unite the People Inc," it continues. "Unite the People Inc. is a non-profit incorporation/firm that specializes in criminal and post-conviction matters, having no dedicated civil litigation department. Unite the People currently has two licensed attorneys, who specialize in criminal law, who handle large caseloads. Without local Florida counsel to act as lead counsel, Unite the People cannot continue to represent Defendant from California or it would suffer extreme financial burden (likely ruin)."
Why Is Megan Thee Stallion Suing Milagro Gramz?
As a result, Gramz has been given more time by the court to find new legal counsel or proceed without. She's launched a crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo with a $100K goal to help her move forward.
Meg sued Gramz in October of last year, accusing her of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez case online. “Enough is enough,” the femcee's legal team wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.”