Milagro Gramz Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Amid Megan Thee Stallion Legal Battle

Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against Milagro Gramz last year, accusing her of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez case.

Meg sued Gramz in October of last year, accusing her of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez case online. “Enough is enough,” the femcee's legal team wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

“[Milagro Gramz] is unable to compensate Unite the People Inc," it continues. "Unite the People Inc. is a non-profit incorporation/firm that specializes in criminal and post-conviction matters, having no dedicated civil litigation department. Unite the People currently has two licensed attorneys, who specialize in criminal law, who handle large caseloads. Without local Florida counsel to act as lead counsel, Unite the People cannot continue to represent Defendant from California or it would suffer extreme financial burden (likely ruin)."

