Megan Thee Stallion can rejoice a little bit as she's just scored another legal win against Milagro Gramz. The latter, who has passionately defended Tory Lanez throughout the shooting debacle, will no longer be able to speak on the Texas native. According to a report from Bossip, the femcee's team secured her a gag order against the YouTuber on Wednesday, June 4.

"There’s an accusation that you defamed her. So, what I have to do as a judge in this case is at least contain the information that’s going around in social media from you right now on this case." That statement was given by U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid, who provided Megan with the order.

However, despite this being positive news for her, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. "And the plaintiff would be required to do the same. If she were posting about you or this case, that would be highly inappropriate as well," Judge Reid added.

Megan Thee Stallion Milagro Gramz Lawsuit

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

This victory perhaps went to the "Mamushi" creator after her attorney, Robert Schwartz, argued that things could get physically violent. Up until this point, Megan Thee Stallion has already faced a lot of verbal backlash since the 2020 shooting. But with the recent Tory Lanez prison stabbing, Schwartz doesn't want to take any chances.

"What I’ve described is the least of it. It has taken itself to a more serious level. It rises potentially, at least in our judgments, to a level of incitement. There’s a real risk that people could act on the defendant’s statements," he said referring to Gramz claiming that Meg was "involved and associated" with the attack on Lanez.

This defamation lawsuit against the aggregator has evolved a lot since October 2024. It will continue to on July 1 as Milagro Gramz's deposition is going to be held on July 1. She may have to speak on her own behalf that day as she currently has no representation as both of her attorneys were forced to drop out due to her not being able to afford them.