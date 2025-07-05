Rihanna has been very busy these days, whether she's supporting her boo A$AP Rocky at his fashion shows or enjoying her Smurfs movie premiere. As such, it's no surprise that RZA and Riot must be tired of all the traveling and road trips.

As caught by Bossip, RiRi recently took to Instagram to share some adorable but visibly annoyed pictures of the couple's two sons. "they so over me on this lil road trip," she captioned the post. It seems like the Barbadian superstar took the picture somewhere in France, where A$AP Rocky and Rihanna enjoyed his AWGE show.

That conclusion comes from RZA's French workbook, which he held close to his face in his carseat. On the other hand, Riot Rose was definitely not having it. He hilariously pulled his little car seat roof down. "RZA man learning French," Rocky commented under his partner's post with a slew of crying-laughing emojis.

Fans always love to get a glimpse of these two, and snapshots like these haven't gotten any less wholesome. Hopefully the family can all take a well-deserved break soon. They have put in a lot of work as of late.

Are Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Still Together?

Sadly, these travels and road trips followed family tragedy. Rihanna's father passed away about a month ago, and these were some of her first public outings after this heartbreaking news. The path of grief is a tough one to take, but at least the family seems united and appreciative of their bond.

Speaking of family, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will expand soon. Their third child is right around the corner if her baby bump is anything to go by. While we don't know anything else about the pregnancy – and we don't expect otherwise – this did not stop fans' speculations.