Vivica Fox Says 50 Cent Gave Her The “Best Orgasms,” And 50 Has Hilarious Response

Vivica A. Fox had the whole audience gasping, and laughing, when she stopped by Sherri and brought up her past relationship with 50 Cent in the most unexpected way. While talking about where she and the rapper stand today, Fox cracked a line that instantly went viral: she said the orgasms she had with 50 were "fab," and even jokingly shook her shoulders like she was reliving it.

The moment came after host Sherri Shepherd mentioned 50 Cent’s playful Instagram post reacting to Fox’s previous comments about their 2003 romance. In his post, 50 used an AI-generated photo of himself holding the red and blue pills from The Matrix. His caption read: "Either way I’m a have that a** in the matrix… you know I love me some you girl, but damn it’s been 22 years, Vivica."

Fox couldn’t help but laugh at the joke. On the show, she said she was actually glad he responded with humor this time. "We’re not fighting anymore, y’all," she told the audience. Making it clear there’s no bad blood between them.

She even played along with the Matrix theme and said, "I’ll take the blue pill." She joked that 50 telling her he still had love for her made the whole thing even funnier. But it was her final comment that really sent the room into chaos. With a grin, she said, "Oh my goodness… the orgasms were fab," then did a little shaking motion as everyone burst into laughter.

Fox's recent comments made waves at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in New Jersey when she advised people not to date rappers. "Don’t date 50 Cent, don’t date any rappers," she said, using her own history as the example.

She later walked the comment back a bit, explaining that she wasn’t trying to judge anyone’s dating choices. Her point, she said, was simply to take things slow and keep new relationships private until they feel stable. "Just have fun," she clarified.

Even though their relationship ended decades ago, the two seem to be in a surprisingly good place. And clearly still enjoy teasing each other. If nothing else, Fox proved she knows how to turn a casual talk show segment into a moment no one will forget anytime soon.