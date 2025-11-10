Max B Asks Method Man To Get Him A Job At New York Jets Game

BY Cole Blake 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Record
Clifford Smith Jr, also known as rapper Method Man, of Wu-Tang Clan, takes photos during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. © Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Method Man was working as a photographer during the New York Jets win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Max B ran into the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Method Man, while attending the New York Jets' game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. In doing so, he joked about Method Man working as a photographer for the event and asked him to help him get a job as well.

“Get me a job!" Max B says in a video of the encounter after the two embrace. He also attended the game with French Montana.

Later in the day, Max B spoke with The People Gallery on Instagram for a brief interview. “I’m feeling righteous,” he said. “Feeling good. I’m grateful. I’m thankful. God is good.” He also shared some fashion tips for fans, adding: "Listen, man, just be yourself… Get what you can afford, be yourself, wear what you wear. If it look good on you, own it!”

Additionally, he revealed his favorite movie is New Jack City, but struggled to name a favorite song. “I’m my favorite,” he said. “Listen, anybody that can keep up with the boss don, anybody that's an A-lister, anybody that got a sack, pause, look me up. I’mma get your right, I’mma get you wavy.”

Read More: Max B Breaks Silence At New York Jets Game After Release From Prison

Max B Prison Sentence

Max B's appearance at the Jets game came after he finally got out of prison, having served more than 15 years behind bars. He was originally sentenced to 75 years in prison on conspiracy charges for armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder, back in 2009. He took a 20-year plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter in 2016. The news of his release hit social media on Sunday, with French Montana confirming on Instagram: "CANT MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY! HAMDULILLAH WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU."

As for the game, the Jets ended up beating the Browns 27-20, improving their record to 2-7. The win comes after they made multiple blockbuster moves at the trade deadline, including trading away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for mostly draft capital.

Read More: Stefon Diggs’ DNA Test Proves He’s The Father Of Instagram Model’s Child

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Max B New York Jets Game After Release From Prison Hip Hop News Music Max B Breaks Silence At New York Jets Game After Release From Prison 3.3K
Max B Released From Prison Hip Hop News Music Max B Has Finally Been Released From Prison 4.7K
VIA HNHH Music Max B Says His Prison Sentence Is "Almost Over" 1330
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Max B Wishes French Montana "Happy Birthday" From Prison 741
Comments 0