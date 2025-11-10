Max B Asks Method Man To Get Him A Job At New York Jets Game

Max B ran into the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Method Man, while attending the New York Jets' game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. In doing so, he joked about Method Man working as a photographer for the event and asked him to help him get a job as well.

“Get me a job!" Max B says in a video of the encounter after the two embrace. He also attended the game with French Montana.

Later in the day, Max B spoke with The People Gallery on Instagram for a brief interview. “I’m feeling righteous,” he said. “Feeling good. I’m grateful. I’m thankful. God is good.” He also shared some fashion tips for fans, adding: "Listen, man, just be yourself… Get what you can afford, be yourself, wear what you wear. If it look good on you, own it!”

Additionally, he revealed his favorite movie is New Jack City, but struggled to name a favorite song. “I’m my favorite,” he said. “Listen, anybody that can keep up with the boss don, anybody that's an A-lister, anybody that got a sack, pause, look me up. I’mma get your right, I’mma get you wavy.”

Max B Prison Sentence

Max B's appearance at the Jets game came after he finally got out of prison, having served more than 15 years behind bars. He was originally sentenced to 75 years in prison on conspiracy charges for armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder, back in 2009. He took a 20-year plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter in 2016. The news of his release hit social media on Sunday, with French Montana confirming on Instagram: "CANT MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY! HAMDULILLAH WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU."