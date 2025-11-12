Adam22 Alleges Jim Jones Sent Bloods To His Hotel To Intimidate Him

BY Caroline Fisher 1350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Adam22 Jim Jones Bloods Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
According to Adam22, Jim Jones once went out of his way to send him a message when he visited New York City.

It's no secret that Jim Jones has his fair share of issues with Adam22 and his No Jumper podcast. According to the internet personality, he even once sent him a clear message when he visited his hometown of New York City. Adam reflected on the experience during a recent episode of the podcast, making it apparent that he didn't appreciate the alleged intimidation tactic.

"When I was in New York most recently, I went to the Bronx and filmed this vlog with a bunch of Bloods shooting a music video up in the Bronx," he recalled. "Everybody's got the red rags on, it's like 'Gummo' part two. And the next day, Jim Jones has some random dudes waiting outside my hotel and sh*t."

"One of them came over and took a picture with me acting like a fan, but everybody I was with peeped the energy that we could tell this wasn't that," he continued. "They didn't do anything but it was like Jim Jones still being on his weird intimidation program. [...] He really wanted to let me know you can't come out here and hang out with a bunch of Bloods in the Bronx without getting permission from me."

Read More: Max B & Jim Jones' Beef Seemingly Reignited By Social Media Bots

Jim Jones & Max B Beef

Adam22 isn't the only person Jim Jones has problems with, however. Historically, he hasn't gotten along with Max B either, who was just released from prison a few days ago after serving 16 years. While social media bots tried to reignite the feud immediately upon his return, he previously expressed his desire to squash the beef once and for all.

"Jim done wished me dead, all type of sh*t," Max told Complex in July. "It's all good. Listen, man. It's love, man. I want to start over. I'm a new man. I'm a married man. I got four kids. Like, I'm on a whole different time right now, my n***a I'm out here to get my money and ride out the sunset with this sh*t. It's in there for me, though. I'm going tell you that. So that's the goal."

Read More: 50 Cent Uses Max B's Return From Prison To Troll Jim Jones

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Max B Proposing Gossip News Gossip Max B Celebrates Prison Release By Proposing To Longtime Girlfriend 2.0K
Jim Jones Live Music Max B & Jim Jones' Beef Seemingly Reignited By Social Media Bots 5.5K
Max B Music Max B Confirms His Prison Release Is Imminent 2.5K
Max B Ready To Squash Jim Jones Beef Hip Hop News Music Max B Reveals He’s Ready To Squash Jim Jones Beef Before Prison Release 2.8K
Comments 0