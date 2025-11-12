It's no secret that Jim Jones has his fair share of issues with Adam22 and his No Jumper podcast. According to the internet personality, he even once sent him a clear message when he visited his hometown of New York City. Adam reflected on the experience during a recent episode of the podcast, making it apparent that he didn't appreciate the alleged intimidation tactic.

"When I was in New York most recently, I went to the Bronx and filmed this vlog with a bunch of Bloods shooting a music video up in the Bronx," he recalled. "Everybody's got the red rags on, it's like 'Gummo' part two. And the next day, Jim Jones has some random dudes waiting outside my hotel and sh*t."

"One of them came over and took a picture with me acting like a fan, but everybody I was with peeped the energy that we could tell this wasn't that," he continued. "They didn't do anything but it was like Jim Jones still being on his weird intimidation program. [...] He really wanted to let me know you can't come out here and hang out with a bunch of Bloods in the Bronx without getting permission from me."

Jim Jones & Max B Beef

Adam22 isn't the only person Jim Jones has problems with, however. Historically, he hasn't gotten along with Max B either, who was just released from prison a few days ago after serving 16 years. While social media bots tried to reignite the feud immediately upon his return, he previously expressed his desire to squash the beef once and for all.