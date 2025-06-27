Benzino Rips Jim Jones For Saying He's Better Rapper Than Nas

Jim Jones has drawn a line in the sand that has many like Benzino voicing their thoughts on his statement about being better rapper than Nas. Earlier this week, Jimmy would claim he made Nas relevant with their latest collaboration. This led to Capo suggesting he is a better rapper than Nas.

On Thursday, Benzino took to social media to blast Jim Jones for his statement about the legend who made Illmatic. Ray would blame the internet for allowing Jim Jones' statement to flourish. "Enough is enough," Benzino began. "Let's go to hip hop. There's Jim Jones and Nas thing, right? ... Y'all are taking part in, like, really ruining the legacy of this fucking man. This man has a whole fucking legacy. This Jim Jones now shit wasn't even a debate."

Reviewing Nas history, Benzino continued: "Nas is a fucking legend. Nas put in work. Nas is lyrics, and what he stood for, whether it was on the streets or… or diving into the music that his father, who was his father, was a part of jazz, black culture, doing stuff with the Mollies to just basically looking at what he went through and trying to get out people together."

Benzino Slams Jim Jones

Benzino would clarify that his statement didn't take away from Jim Jones' contribution on the culture. He said, "No disrespect to Jim, but Jim's not even fucking close. The shit Jim says doesn't even make sense compared to what Nas has done for our culture."

Ray’s call out follows the well-known rapper and reality star announcement of becoming a grandfather by his daughter Coi Leray.

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd revealed the birth of their child earlier this month. As Benzino cheered from a distance, Leray showcase her bounce back to slim thick earlier this week on social media.

Benzino joins a ton of rap stars who have weigh-in on Jim Jones claim. Others to share their thoughts include Ebro Darden, Elliott Wilson, and Brian “B.Dot” Miller.