Last month, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson made their relationship Instagram official. Ever since, they've been regularly flaunting it online. Earlier today, for example, the femcee shared a video of herself making spaghetti and catfish for the athlete. According to her, he can't get enough of her cooking.

"Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝," she captioned the wholesome video on Instagram. Upon digging in, Thompson confirmed Meg's claims. "It is the best thing I've ever tasted, my favorite meal," he said. Fans in her comments section are here for the sweet moment, and out in full force pointing out how happy they look.

"Yall are just so cute! I love seeing Meg so happy and cared for 💖💖💖💖," one supporter writes. "This is a love language unlocked… I’m happy for them 🥰👏🏾," someone else says.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

While Thompson had high praise for Meg's cooking, it's far from the only thing he loves about the "Hiss" performer. The couple made their red carpet debut at her Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City in July. At the time, he commended Meg for continuing to use her platform for good.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," he explained. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side ... She just continues to inspire so many people around the world."