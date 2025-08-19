Klay Thompson Gushes Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Cooking As She Makes His Favorite Meal

BY Caroline Fisher 906 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion Cooking Relationship News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion attend Megan Thee Stallion's Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Recently, Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of herself whipping up Klay Thompson's favorite meal, spaghetti and catfish.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson made their relationship Instagram official. Ever since, they've been regularly flaunting it online. Earlier today, for example, the femcee shared a video of herself making spaghetti and catfish for the athlete. According to her, he can't get enough of her cooking.

"Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝," she captioned the wholesome video on Instagram. Upon digging in, Thompson confirmed Meg's claims. "It is the best thing I've ever tasted, my favorite meal," he said. Fans in her comments section are here for the sweet moment, and out in full force pointing out how happy they look.

"Yall are just so cute! I love seeing Meg so happy and cared for 💖💖💖💖," one supporter writes. "This is a love language unlocked… I’m happy for them 🥰👏🏾," someone else says.

Read More: Tory Lanez Continues To Challenge Fairness Of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

While Thompson had high praise for Meg's cooking, it's far from the only thing he loves about the "Hiss" performer. The couple made their red carpet debut at her Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City in July. At the time, he commended Meg for continuing to use her platform for good.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," he explained. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side ... She just continues to inspire so many people around the world."

He went on to say that her parents, who the event was in honor of, would be incredibly proud of her. Meg had kind words for Thompson too, calling him the kindest person she's ever dated and noting how he makes her "genuinely happy."

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Appeals Denied In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion Golf Klay Thompson Relationship News Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Documents Wholesome Golf Date With Klay Thompson 706
Klay Thompson Praises Megan Thee Stallion Relationship News Relationships Klay Thompson Praises Megan Thee Stallion At Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala 558
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Sports Megan Thee Stallion Joins Klay Thompson At The Sandlot Classic Baseball Game 1137
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Fishing Date Hip Hop News Sports Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Sail Away On Fishing Date 685
Comments 1