News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Lover Girl
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Release Date For New Single, "Lover Girl"
Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing the upcoming single, "Lover Girl," in several posts on social media in recent weeks.
By
Cole Blake
October 22, 2025
47 Views