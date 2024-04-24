Megan Thee Stallion & Diddy Comparison Leads To Viral Backlash For "The Root"

A tweet comparing the legal drama of Megan Thee Stallion and Diddy is causing viral backlash for The Root on social media. The post featured the caption: “Is Megan Thee Stallion the Female Diddy? Crazy Sexual Harassment Allegations Show We Never Know Celebs.” It arrives after a former cameraman for the rapper filed a lawsuit against her on Tuesday. The Root has since taken down the post.

“The two situations are NOTHING ALIKE AT ALL," one user wrote in response, as caught by AllHipHop. "To make these kinds of incorrect and unequal comparisons in a situation like this is absolutely gross and journalistic malpractice. Stop trying to be like Bossip and have some [damn] decorum.” Another added: “The Root wrote an inflammatory headline about Megan Thee Stallion [because] they knew [people] would quote tweet it with disgust. They’ve been going downhill for a few years now. Desperation breeds depravity.”

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During Amazon Music Live Concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Emilio Garcia filed the lawsuit against Megan in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming that he was stuck inside a moving vehicle with her when she began having sex with another woman. He further accuses her of treating him differently after the alleged incident. He says the “harassment was so severe or pervasive” that it created a “hostile, abusive work environment” and made “working conditions intolerable.” In a statement from his attorney, Ron Zambrano, to NBC News, his legal team argued "‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly" and that "exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”

"The Root" Faces Backlash For Megan Thee Stallion Tweet

Diddy, on the other hand, is dealing with accusations of sex trafficking and is facing numerous lawsuits with other misconduct allegations. Homeland Security agents raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami, last month. He has not been charged with any crimes and continues to maintain his innocence. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

