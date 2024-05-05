Megan Thee Stallion Divides Fans With Low Ticket Prices, But There Might Be A Catch

Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour soon, but some fans are calling into question whether it will be a sold-out experience or a less crowded affair. Moreover, this argument has been made by many of her detractors in the past, but this time around, it's due to $24 ticket prices on Ticketmaster for seats not as close to the stage. Some fans argue that this indicates that the Houston MC is desperate to sell tickets, while others brought up Live Nation's concert week in which many concerts are getting steep discounts. You can see some more fans debate this in the Instagram post below, as well as in its comment section.

Furthermore, you can see how either way, it doesn't seem to have much to do with ticket sales, and fans also debated whether an artist selling more financially accessible tickets is a bad thing. Either way, it's probably not going to bother Megan Thee Stallion, who's been teasing some new music recently and hyping up a drop soon. It's unclear whether this will come out before the tour's scheduled kickoff in Minneapolis on May 14, but fans obviously hope it drops ASAP. Regardless, we're sure that there will be material eventually for this summer tour, and it has a lot of potential to stun.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Warns Fans To “Get Ready”

Fans Debate Megan Thee Stallion's Ticket Pricing

However, Megan Thee Stallion does have to handle some more serious accusations and rumors flying about concerning a harassment lawsuit. While her legal team dismissed this as a "salacious" attempt to get money, we won't really know anything for sure until the case itself goes away. Of course, this prompted a lot of rightfully earned debate, especially from other fanbases in hip-hop that have beef with the Hotties. There's some reaching and exaggeration on either side, so this is nothing to take lightly as legitimate legal action.

Meanwhile, in the wait time for that to develop, the Ticketmaster promotion (if true) will likely change in the next few days to age the narratives like fine wine or like milk. There's been both support and attacks when it comes to the harassment allegations that supersedes any ticket talk. But maybe we just have to wait for the whole tour to go down to see what's up. But if you want to go to a show, we'd recommend you buy ASAP if this is still an active deal when you read this.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Slams Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B In New Freestyle