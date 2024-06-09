Kendrick Lamar On Pace For The Biggest Streaming Year Of His Career

Kendrick Lamar is having a massive year.

Kendrick Lamar is on pace for the most successful streaming year of his career according to a new report from RapTV. Following his viral feud with Drake, which sparked the release of several popular diss songs including "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria," Lamar could pass over 4 billion streams for the year.

When RapTV shared the news on Instagram, plenty of Drake's fans took to the comments section with explanations. "I hate the people who started listening him after disses and act like they've been listening for years," one fan wrote. Another added: "Drake single handedly revived this man’s career, as the biggest kendrick fan I love Drake for reviving his career and giving him his first #1 hit." One more argued: "'Where the drake fans at' Drake literally gave him this boost. If the beef never happened we wouldn’t be discussing Kendrick until he dropped another album."

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Life Is Beautiful

Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Lamar's beef with Drake began when he teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin for the song, "Like That," back in March. A few weeks later, Drake responded with "Push Ups" and the two went song for song over the next month. While there was never an official end, Drake dropped the last diss track, "The Heart Part 6" back in May. He's since scrubbed all of the songs from his social media pages.

Kendrick Lamar On Pace For A Major Year