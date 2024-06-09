Kendrick Lamar On Pace For The Biggest Streaming Year Of His Career

BYCole Blake2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar is having a massive year.

Kendrick Lamar is on pace for the most successful streaming year of his career according to a new report from RapTV. Following his viral feud with Drake, which sparked the release of several popular diss songs including "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria," Lamar could pass over 4 billion streams for the year.

When RapTV shared the news on Instagram, plenty of Drake's fans took to the comments section with explanations. "I hate the people who started listening him after disses and act like they've been listening for years," one fan wrote. Another added: "Drake single handedly revived this man’s career, as the biggest kendrick fan I love Drake for reviving his career and giving him his first #1 hit." One more argued: "'Where the drake fans at' Drake literally gave him this boost. If the beef never happened we wouldn’t be discussing Kendrick until he dropped another album."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show To Be Livestreamed On Twitch & Amazon Prime

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Life Is Beautiful

Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Lamar's beef with Drake began when he teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin for the song, "Like That," back in March. A few weeks later, Drake responded with "Push Ups" and the two went song for song over the next month. While there was never an official end, Drake dropped the last diss track, "The Heart Part 6" back in May. He's since scrubbed all of the songs from his social media pages.

Kendrick Lamar On Pace For A Major Year

While Lamar hasn't put out an album this year, there's been rumors that he's gearing up for his next release. His long-time collaborator, Terrace Martin, has said he's "locked in" on a new project. He released his last full-length effort, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, in 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Draws Shocking Number Of Fans Hoping To Get Tickets To “Ken & Friends”

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicKendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Surpasses 100 Million Streams In Just 9 Days, Sets Spotify Record4.6K
Film Independent Presents Special Screening Of Questlove's "Summer Of Soul"MusicQuestlove Says "Hip-Hop Is Truly Dead" Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud2.3K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicKendrick Lamar Calls Drake A “Certified Pedophile” On DJ Mustard-Produced Diss Track “Not Like Us"28.4K
2024 Black Effect Podcast FestivalMusicGillie Da Kid Labels Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Corny," Says Drake & Chris Brown Are Up6.3K