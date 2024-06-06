Drake Defends OVO Crew After Deleting His Kendrick Lamar Disses

The 6 God is sticking with his woes.

Drake has repped his OVO crew since day one. He's shouted members out by name, and praised their loyalty on clasic songs like "No New Friends" and "No Friends In the Industry." The OVO camp really got rocked in the Kendrick Lamar battle, though. The Compton rapper repeatedly called out the loyalty of the 6 God's closest friends on "6:16 In LA" and "Meet the Grahams." Drake tried to ward off these claims on his own diss, but he addressed it again in a new Instagram post.

Drizzy returned to the social media platform on June 5. He posted a series of photos of himself smoking, drinking, and seemingly working on new music. Standard as far as Drake posts go. It was the caption that turned the most heads. Instead of teasing a release date or his upcoming collab with Camila Cabello, the rapper dismissed the notion that his OVO crew is sucking up to him. "The only yes man around me is my Rolex dealer," he wrote. It does appear that Drake is wearing a Rolex watch in the photos, but in no way is it the focus. The rapper simply felt the need to tell fans that the people working around him are straight.

Drake Claimed To Have No "Yes Men" In His Crew

The caption seems tied to Kendrick Lamar's aforementioned diss tracks. The rapper really made it seem as though Drake's people were plotting on his demise, especially on "6:16 In LA." "Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me," he rapped. "A hunnid n**gas that you got on salary, twenty of 'em want you as a casualty... Two of them is practically tired of your lifestyle. Just don't got the audacity to tell you." The concept resurfaced on "Meet the Grahams." Albeit, in a much more accusatory context. "He got sex offenders on ho-VO that he keep on a monthly allowance," he spit. "A child should never be compromised and he keepin' his child around them. And we gotta raise our daughters knowin' there's predators like him lurkin'."

Drake tried to deny these claims once before on "The Heart Part 6." He claimed he fed Lamar fake info through his crew, who were still actually on his side. "My Montreal connects stand up, now fall down," he explained. "The ones that you're getting your stories fro, they all clowns. I am a war general, sеasoned in preparation." Interestingly, the 6 God took down all of his Lamar disses from Instagram, minutes after he posted the "Rolex" photos.