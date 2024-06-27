Drake Diss Track Rumors Swirl Online Following Fallout From Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show

Discord is a common place for rumors to fester.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar were embroiled in a massive feud throughout most of April and the beginning of May. However, following the release of "Not Like Us," it became clear that Kendrick was the victor. Overall, this became even more true following "The Pop Out" on Juneteenth. This was a massive show that demonstrated just how powerful of an artist Kendrick is. He united the West Coast, and it was a sight that fans are always going to remember.

According to rumors that were swirling online today, it would appear as though Drake is allegedly upset about the recent show. In a Discord group, one "insider" tried to claim that Drake is ready to "crash out" and that he may just try to disrupt the release of the "Not Like Us" music video. How would he do that? Well, he would most likely attempt to drop some sort of diss track, or at least that is what is being theorized right now.

Drake Vs. Kendrick Pt. 2

If Drake were to attempt something like this, one would have to assume Kendrick could hit back pretty quickly. After all, Kendrick did say that he had 10 diss tracks ready to go. Given the kind of tactician Kendrick has proven himself to be, it could be unwise for Drake to go down this road. Not to mention, these rumors are from Discord, so you have to take them with a grain of salt. Only time will tell what Drake chooses to do.