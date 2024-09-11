Kendrick Lamar Warned Drake Before Dropping Diss Tracks, Joe Budden Claims

According to Joe Budden, Kendrick Lamar could have called Drake before their battle.

It goes without saying that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical battle was one of the most explosive hip-hop fans have seen in a while. Apparently, however, Kendrick could have given Drake a warning before things popped off. During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden shared this theory,. According to him, he heard K.Dot gave Drizzy a call before any of their diss tracks were released.

"I also heard that Drake and Kendrick had a talk before any diss record was released," he explained. "I don't know if that's true or not, but I heard they spoke." As for how the conversation itself actually went, Budden says Kendrick told Drake to keep it light. Clearly, that's not at all how the situation played out.

Joe Budden On Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef

"It went like the Teddy Pendergrass part of the sh*t," he said. "'Hey, how do you want this to go?'" Ultimately, Kendrick Lamar dropped what many believe to be the song of the summer. On "Not Like Us," he accuses Drake and his OVO crew of being "certified pedophiles" and much more. Now that Kendrick has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl, there have been some questions as to whether or not he'll be performing it in its entirety.

Obviously, it's what most fans probably want to hear Kendrick perform live at this point, considering how big it's been in recent months. Some people like Charlamagne Tha God, however, suspect that Drake has already threatened to take legal action if this is allowed. For now, it remains to be seen how the performance goes. What do you think of Joe Budden claiming he heard that Kendrick Lamar and Drake talked before their battle? Are you surprised by this rumor or not? Do you believe it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.