Kendrick Lamar Warned Drake Before Dropping Diss Tracks, Joe Budden Claims

BYCaroline Fisher175 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs as he headlines the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
According to Joe Budden, Kendrick Lamar could have called Drake before their battle.

It goes without saying that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical battle was one of the most explosive hip-hop fans have seen in a while. Apparently, however, Kendrick could have given Drake a warning before things popped off. During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden shared this theory,. According to him, he heard K.Dot gave Drizzy a call before any of their diss tracks were released.

"I also heard that Drake and Kendrick had a talk before any diss record was released," he explained. "I don't know if that's true or not, but I heard they spoke." As for how the conversation itself actually went, Budden says Kendrick told Drake to keep it light. Clearly, that's not at all how the situation played out.

Read More: Mal Affirms That Drake Has Turned Down Performing At The Super Bowl Multiple Times

Joe Budden On Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef

"It went like the Teddy Pendergrass part of the sh*t," he said. "'Hey, how do you want this to go?'" Ultimately, Kendrick Lamar dropped what many believe to be the song of the summer. On "Not Like Us," he accuses Drake and his OVO crew of being "certified pedophiles" and much more. Now that Kendrick has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl, there have been some questions as to whether or not he'll be performing it in its entirety.

Obviously, it's what most fans probably want to hear Kendrick perform live at this point, considering how big it's been in recent months. Some people like Charlamagne Tha God, however, suspect that Drake has already threatened to take legal action if this is allowed. For now, it remains to be seen how the performance goes. What do you think of Joe Budden claiming he heard that Kendrick Lamar and Drake talked before their battle? Are you surprised by this rumor or not? Do you believe it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Wack 100 Offers Kendrick Lamar Some Rare Support Amid Super Bowl Debacle

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...