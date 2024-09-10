Wack 100 Offers Kendrick Lamar Some Rare Support Amid Super Bowl Debacle

Wack was definitely in the minority as you'll be able to hear in the clip.

Lil Wayne fans have been coming out in droves over almost the last week thanks to one decision in particular. If you have been living under a rock, they are all furious over the NFL/JAY-Z/Roc Nation choosing to go with Kendrick Lamar for this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. The main reason why they are so upset is because of the New Orleans location for the 59th edition of the biggest stage in sports. Furthermore, it's now the third time it's been there, and he's never been selected. To be realistic, though, his first real shot would have been in 2013. Prior to that the Super Bowl was in NOLA in 2002.

Overall, it's fairly safe to say that more people are mad rather than happy to have Kendrick take centerstage. However, Wack 100 is daringly showing some support for the California rapper amid the heat of this debate. In a reshared clip on X, you can hear the manager and the rest of the panel passionately yelling and making their points as to who they feel deserved it more. To no surprise, Wack was all alone on this one, but he was able to get his point across through all of the screaming.

Wack 100 Says People Are Mad About Kendrick Lamar Because He's A Rapper

He says that the only reason people are frustrated is because he's a rapper and that it has nothing to do with where he's from. Some were arguing Taylor Swift and bringing up Beyonce's show. However, Wack said no one batted an eye at Bey and same would have been true for Swift due to the genre they're in. He also feels that the same would have been for Eminem? Although, Wack didn't explain his reasoning for that one. He's a rapper just like Wayne and Lamar. Regardless, it seems like he feels that the "Not Like Us" MC was deserving of this honor. He ruffled feathers here and we can only imagine how many more will be once they hear this.