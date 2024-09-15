Joe Budden Reacts To Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl Snub Response

REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Joe Budden had a lot to say about Lil Wayne's response.

Last weekend, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February of next year, sparking a major debate. While many are looking forward to the exciting performance, others think the opportunity should have gone to Lil Wayne. After all, the event is being held in his hometown of New Orleans, and he's more than cemented his role as one of hip hop's GOATs.

Amid the outrage, Lil Wayne took to Instagram to respond to the debacle. He admitted that he was incredibly hurt and was in the process of "trying to put [himself] back together." Of course, this left a lot of fans more outraged than before. Some, on the other hand, found it difficult to feel bad for him.

Joe Budden Thinks "Silence" Would Have Been A Better Option For Lil Wayne

During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden shared why he wasn't a fan of Weezy's response. "I like silence from the megastars," he began. "Once you transcend the genre, which I think Wayne is a part of... It's silent time." Budden continued, explaining that the video seemed like an odd choice because it's not something Lil Wayne would usually do. He also questioned the rapper's claim that he's "broken" by the snub, noting some of the other obstacles he's overcome throughout his career.

"Broken? They shot at his tour bus before. You know how much sh*t Lil Wayne's been through since '94? You're broken by this?" he asked. What do you think of Joe Budden's take on Lil Wayne's video about not being picked to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year? Do you agree that Lil Wayne went overboard with his response or not? Should he have been chosen to perform over Kendrick Lamar? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

