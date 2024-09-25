Fivio Foreign Claims That Drake Will Perform During Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

He thinks it will squash the Drake feud.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has been more controversial than usual in recent weeks. JAY-Z's decision to go with Kendrick Lamar over the New Orleans native, Lil Wayne, has fans everywhere riled up. A lot of fans believe JAY did this to slight Wayne and big up Lamar. Especially given the tensions between Lamar and Wayne's most iconic protege, Drake. Fivio Foreign may be late to the party in terms of discussing the Halftime Show, but he claims to have exclusive info on what will go down. He predicts Lamar will actually bring Weezy and Drake out on stage with him during the Super Bowl.

Fivio Foreign shared his allegedly "exclusive" info on September 24. The rapper took to Instagram Live to share, and was adamant that Wayne is part of K. Dot's master plan. "I heard that Kendrick is gonna bring out Lil Wayne," Fivio Foreign asserted. The rapper's claims only got wilder from there. "Then Lil Wayne is gonna bring out Drake," he added. "Fivio "Then Kendrick is gonna squash their beef." Fivio doesn't give followers any information on his source, or any specific details on the Halftime Show itself. The rapper simply notes that the concept is "fire" while an unseen man hypes him up in the background.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Has An Interesting Theory As To Why People Hate Ice Spice

Fivio Foreign Worked With Drake On "Demons"

Fivio Foreign has collaborated with Drake in the past. He appeared on the song "Demons" from the 6 God's Dark Lane Demo Tapes. He's not completely out of the loop when it comes to the machinations of the biggest rappers in the world. That said, the notion that the biggest music industry story of next year would be spoiled by Fivio is a bit hard to believe. Fivio Foreign doesn't hail from New Orleans, or Toronto or Compton, so he doesn't have an inside scoop with any of the artists mentioned.