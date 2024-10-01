DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Denied Sending Cease And Desist To Kendrick Lamar

Ak is here to relay more info.

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar is a battle that is technically over. The two rappers went at it, and Lamar was crowned the winner. It was an all time battle, and both rappers came to play. The thing is, things have yet to completely blow over. Both camps have alluded to there being more disses around the corner, and Dot may very well close out his Super Bowl Halftime Show by playing his number one diss, "Not Like Us." It's been theorized that Drake send a cease and desist to keep the Compton rapper from doing. But Drake's biggest fan, DJ Akademiks, is calling cap.

The hip hop personality claimed to have exclusive Drake information during his Monday night stream. He told his followers that the 6 God reached out to him personally regarding the rumor. "According to Drake himself, it's not true," Akademiks claimed. The DJ could sense that some followers would call him out for taking Drizzy's side, but he made it very clear that he got this info on good authority. "Drake himself told me... A cease and desist means you have to send it to the person." He then goes on to note that Drizzy got a cease and desist from Tupac's estate for the song "Taylor Made Freestyle," and can prove that he received it.

Drake Allegedly Challenged K. Dot's Team To Show Proof

What Drake and DJ Akademiks posit is that if the former sent a cease and desist to Kendrick Lamar, then Lamar's team can prove it by making the cease and desist public. The accusations leveled at Drake don't make any difference without prove that's very easy to produce. Or at least, should be if the rumor is true. "He tells me, 'If I sent a cease and desist, tell them people to put it out'," Akademiks added. As of right now, there's no evidence to suggest that the Toronto rapper has tried to block the performance of "Not Like Us" at the Halftime Show. It hasn't even been confirmed that Lamar will perform the song.