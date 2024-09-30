Hitmaka Explains Why Drake And Kendrick Lamar’s Feud “F*cked The Game Up”

Hitmaka doesn't think the beef was good for hip-hop.

Hitmaka says that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral feud from earlier this year has ruined the game of hip-hop. He explained his reasoning for the controversial take in a pair of statements from his Instagram Story, over the weekend. As caught by 2Cool2Blog, he wrote: “Drake & Kendrick sh*t really f*cked the game up cause now there’s no BAR/STANDARD. Don’t nobody got nothing to aim at or copy off of. Now the hottest rappers in the game are women besides Future & ain’t no n***a running home to make a beat or song in competition with a woman.”

When the outlet shared the posts on Instagram, hip-hop fans in the comments section weren't moved by the argument. "I have no clue what any of this means or if it even makes sense. Just make good music. The f*ck does Kendrick and Drake gotta do with it?" one user wrote. Another remarked: "The women was on top the rap game before the beef lol." Others complained about the wording of his post.

Hitmaka Attends The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Armani White and Hitmaka onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Drake and Kendrick Lamar traded several diss tracks, earlier this year, but haven't taken aim at one another musically for several months. However, while announcing his headlining set at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Lamar did troll Drake. The Toronto rapper had teased preparing for a "Game 2," to which Lamar remarked, "You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round two's."

Hitmaka Speaks On Drake & Kendrick Lamar

