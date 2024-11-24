Hitmaka Can't Stop Playing Kendrick Lamar's Entire "GNX" LP

Hitmaka calls GNX not a hit but a classic.

Hitmaka certifies Kendrick Lamar's surprise album a classic on Instagram. On Saturday (Nov. 23), the man behind chart-topping hits for Big Sean, Meek Mill, and Megan Thee Stallion said that GNX is the first album he has listened to from beginning to end. Promoting the album, Hitmaka wrote, “This is the first album I’ve played top 2 bottom & I’m so happy I did. A classic [umbrella emoji].” The producer joins praise from everyone in hip-hop, including Nas, Eminem, and Jay-Z.

GNX follows a huge 2024 for Kendrick Lamar. He arguably beat Drake and J. Cole in the long-discussed rap debate. He conquered the summer with the Grammy-nominated single “Not Like Us.” Then, secured the biggest moment of his career in the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. He brought 100 hoods together on one stage at the iconic Pop-Out concert in Los Angeles. He accomplished everything while remaining hidden and allowing his music to make the necessary statements.

Hitmaka Stamps GNX A Classic

GNX marks Lamar’s first release under pgLang, his multidisciplinary imprint, in collaboration with Interscope Records. The 12-song album surprised the world with its trendsetting music and subject matter. Immediately following "Not Like Us" 's success, Kendrick addressed everything that concerned him. The #1 album mentioned Nas, Lil Wayne, Drake, Snoop Dogg, and many more. It acknowledges the West Coast’s classic Latin music heritage. The album made Snoop Dogg apologize for sharing Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle."