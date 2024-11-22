Kendrick Lamar Shocks The World With New "GNX" Snippet

Is it time?!

Kendrick Lamar might be ready to drop his next album soon, as he just uploaded a new song snippet and video titled "GNX" on his YouTube page on Friday (November 22). What does this mean? We have no idea, but we can't wait to find out. Maybe this is tied to something else that he's got on the way, or it's really about a new LP after the heck of a year that he's had... and what's still to come. The new song sounds dramatic, gritty, and quite varied and evolutionary, which is exactly what we love about the Compton lyricist. People are already theorizing and reading deep into the lyrics, so let's see what people find.

Interestingly enough, this comes right after Future and Metro Boomin spoke about their Kendrick Lamar collaboration "Like That," which needs no introduction at this point. "He said 'Big Three' on my song," Fewtch shared with GQ. "I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad; I’m still confused about that. Nobody cares about what I think. That’s what was so f***ed up about the s**t."

Kendrick Lamar's "GNX": Stream & Watch

In fact, a couple of comments from Future and Metro Boomin led fans to think they attempted to rewrite history by not being as involved in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. It seems like Kendrick in particular is the only one who hasn't really changed most of his stances since the battle began, whether it comes to his allegiances or his emotions. But that doesn't mean we'll get a great album automatically, and it doesn't mean that he sidestepped some of the more negative parts of the feud. Still, it's hard not to have that context in mind when watching this "GNX" video, but it makes this moment all the more exciting and impressive for its grandiose quality and focused flows.