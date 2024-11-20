Shyne Apologizes For His Unsavory Comments About Kendrick Lamar

Shyne says the criticism was a "mistake."

Shyne has apologized for his infamous 2012 criticism of Kendrick Lamar, in which he labeled the now-iconic rapper's debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, “trash.” Taking to Twitter shortly after its release, Shyne wrote that Lamar “is talented with a lot of potential but his album is traaaaash!” Reflecting on the comment during a new appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Shyne labeled it a "mistake."

“I would say I made a mistake about Kendrick Lamar, I will admit to that. I think that was definitely a mistake [laughs]," he said, "I think Drake is nice, Drake is incredible and Lamar has obviously proven me completely wrong, but everybody got it at the time but I was dealing with whatever I was dealing with and I didn’t understand it, I didn’t appreciate it. He’s obviously proven to be one of the greatest musicians in our generation. That’s one I take back.”

Shyne Attends Documentary Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Shyne Barrow attends "The Honorable Shyne" world premiere on November 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Shyne previously defended his tweet at the time during an interview with Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg, as caught by HipHopDX. He argued: “I’m not talking reckless. I said the young boy got potential and I said he was talented, but the album is trash. That’s tough love. I didn’t attack him as an individual, I didn’t say anything disrespectful. It’s trash! Beats is trash, number one. And once your beats are trash, you’re finished because you can’t handle a good flow. I don’t really want to hear what you gotta say. I’ll go buy Dr. Cornel West’s album if I want to hear someone talk.”

Shyne Reflects On Criticism Of Kendrick Lamar