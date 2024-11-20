Shyne Apologizes For His Unsavory Comments About Kendrick Lamar

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 14, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Shyne visits SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Shyne says the criticism was a "mistake."

Shyne has apologized for his infamous 2012 criticism of Kendrick Lamar, in which he labeled the now-iconic rapper's debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, “trash.” Taking to Twitter shortly after its release, Shyne wrote that Lamar “is talented with a lot of potential but his album is traaaaash!” Reflecting on the comment during a new appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Shyne labeled it a "mistake."

“I would say I made a mistake about Kendrick Lamar, I will admit to that. I think that was definitely a mistake [laughs]," he said, "I think Drake is nice, Drake is incredible and Lamar has obviously proven me completely wrong, but everybody got it at the time but I was dealing with whatever I was dealing with and I didn’t understand it, I didn’t appreciate it. He’s obviously proven to be one of the greatest musicians in our generation. That’s one I take back.”

Shyne Attends Documentary Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Shyne Barrow attends "The Honorable Shyne" world premiere on November 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Shyne previously defended his tweet at the time during an interview with Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg, as caught by HipHopDX. He argued: “I’m not talking reckless. I said the young boy got potential and I said he was talented, but the album is trash. That’s tough love. I didn’t attack him as an individual, I didn’t say anything disrespectful. It’s trash! Beats is trash, number one. And once your beats are trash, you’re finished because you can’t handle a good flow. I don’t really want to hear what you gotta say. I’ll go buy Dr. Cornel West’s album if I want to hear someone talk.”

Shyne Reflects On Criticism Of Kendrick Lamar

Shyne's appearance on the My Expert Opinion podcast comes after the release of his new documentary for Hulu, The Honorable Shyne. Check out Shyne's latest stance on Kendrick Lamar below.

