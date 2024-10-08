Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Battle To Be Examined In Upcoming Documentary, "Public Enemies"

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's iconic feud will be examined in an upcoming documentary titled, Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake, according to Deadline. It will feature archival footage as well as interviews with friends and collaborators of both artists.
Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual for Channel 4, discussed the project in a statement: “Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake is not just a biography; it’s a cultural exploration of two of the most influential voices in modern music. This documentary will delve into the unique journeys of Kendrick and Drake, examining how their backgrounds, talents, and visions have made them global icons.”
Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video
Acme Films, who previously produced the film, Public Enemies: Jay-Z v Kanye, in 2017, will be handling the project. The company's creative director, Jaimie D’Cruz, added: “It’s only a few years since our previous Public Enemies film for Channel 4 explored the rivalry between Jay Z vs Kanye. But Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake feels like a story that takes place in a time when all the rules have changed, and beef is all around us.”
The documentary announcement comes after Drake made headlines for reflecting on losing friends and dealing with betrayal at a nightclub in Toronto over the weekend. “You’re gonna come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up, they might try to move funny with you, they might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you,” he said. “You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there, and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone, by yourself. Sometimes it’s you alone with your thoughts.” Kendrick Lamar, on the other hand, was recently announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.