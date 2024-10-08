Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Battle To Be Examined In Upcoming Documentary, "Public Enemies"

A documentary about the viral feud is coming.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's iconic feud will be examined in an upcoming documentary titled, Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake, according to Deadline. It will feature archival footage as well as interviews with friends and collaborators of both artists.

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual for Channel 4, discussed the project in a statement: “Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake is not just a biography; it’s a cultural exploration of two of the most influential voices in modern music. This documentary will delve into the unique journeys of Kendrick and Drake, examining how their backgrounds, talents, and visions have made them global icons.”

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the music video for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Acme Films, who previously produced the film, Public Enemies: Jay-Z v Kanye, in 2017, will be handling the project. The company's creative director, Jaimie D’Cruz, added: “It’s only a few years since our previous Public Enemies film for Channel 4 explored the rivalry between Jay Z vs Kanye. But Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake feels like a story that takes place in a time when all the rules have changed, and beef is all around us.”