DJ Akademiks Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Using Cardi B's PR Team To Win Him The Drake Beef

DJ Akademiks says Drake needs more people in his corner.

DJ Akademiks says that Kendrick Lamar's team behind the scenes played a critical role in defeating Drake in their viral feud from earlier this year. Discussing the beef during a recent livestream, Ak argued that Lamar locked down some of the best people in the industry to help him out.

"I'm saying this with all due respect. I like Drake, I think a quarter of the reason people think that Drake lost. I said 'quarter' I didn't say the majority. It's because Drake don't got no team. Yo, Kendrick got a team right now. Kendrick got the Avengers. I know the n****s. He got the Avengers. The n****s who run Kendrick's sh*t used to run Cardi B's sh*t, used to run all the popping sh*t. They did Nas' sh*t when Nas did 50. They're the guys. Kendrick got the guys."

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

From there, Akadeimks brought up the NFL selecting Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. "You don't just get the Super Bowl because somebody picks your name out of a hat," he said. "It's a song and a dance. It's almost like an audition. Kendrick has the right people." He then argued that Drake needs to get the right industry people in his corner going forward. Despite the feud cooling off in recent months, Drake did hint at preparing for a "Game 2" on his Instagram Story.

DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Drake & Kendrick Lamar

As for Lamar's Super Bowl show, he trolled Drake during his announcement, earlier this month. Check out Ak's full comments on the differences between Lamar and Drake's teams below.