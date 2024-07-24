Childish Gambino "Bando Stone And The New World" Album Review

Donald Glover's last album as Childish Gambino is a bold but worthy farewell to the moniker.

In November 2011, co-star of NBC’s Community Donald Glover sat down to interview his alter ego, fledgling rapper Childish Gambino in a segment for Rolling Stone. Gambino was just over a week away from releasing his debut album, Camp. The interview goes well until Glover asks Gambino “why he raps like sh*t.” Gambino responds by saying that his voice is annoying, but also that he’s read comparisons of himself to Lil Wayne and Kanye West. On its face, it sounds like Gambino is poking fun at himself. To an extent, he is. But, those comparisons also lend themselves to a greater idea: Donald Glover thinks very highly of himself. More accurately, Donald Glover thinks very highly of his artistry.

It’s easy to look back on something from 2011 and say it didn’t age well through a 2024 lens. Much of Camp aged poorly as soon as it hit iTunes. The charm of his earlier work, namely 2010’s Culdesac, was gone, and in its place was “corny.” The punchlines were clunky. The bars about women became bars about Asian women that were misguided at best and racist at worst. Camp went over even worse than a wet fart, a failure on all fronts. Even when Gambino released Because The Internet in 2013, a surprisingly introspective follow-up to his disastrous debut, he couldn’t shake two ways that people viewed him. One, that he was the guy from Community trying to start a serious music career. And, even more damning, that he was the guy who made that album.

Donald Glover Fully Rebrands Himself

Donald Glover spent the rest of the 2010s trying to convince people that he was a capital-A Artist. It worked. He released “Awaken, My Love!” in 2016, shaking the stigma that came with being Childish Gambino. Glover also reworked his public persona. Gone were the eye-roll-inducing punchlines. In was a man who believed his own hype. He shrouded himself in mystery and released an honest-to-God commercial funk album in the 2010s. In 2018, he released “This Is America,” the controversial multi-platinum single. It became his first song to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Somehow, after years of ridicule, Glover had the last laugh.

“Awaken, My Love!” was a sharp turn from hip-hop that led to 3.15.20 nearly four years later. 3.15.20 was an ambitious surprise release, playing with the definition of "hip-hop" in a big way. And now, on Bando Stone And The New World, Donald Glover’s last album as Childish Gambino and the soundtrack to his upcoming film of the same name, he nearly fully realizes his musical vision. It’s a sprawling work that often threatens to buckle under the weight of Gambino’s ego. The back half nearly does. The early quality gives way to tepid pop-punk and tepid pop-pop when he begins to make his exit. Despite that, the highs are undeniable. Pop, R&B, and trap sensibilities produced primarily by Glover himself make up much of Bando Stone. It is an eclectic soundscape that results in some of the most dynamic music of his career.

Childish Gambino Is A Dynamic Artist On Bando Stone

The dynamism is apparent early. “Lithonia,” the second track on the album, is a pop-rock ballad that tells the story of Cody LaRae, Bando Stone’s main character, learning that the world “doesn’t give a f*ck” about him. The next two tracks, “Survive” and “Steps Beach,” lean more towards R&B. “Steps Beach” in particular sounds a lot like the type of atmospheric tracks that Frank Ocean specializes in. “In The Night,” with Jorja Smith and Amaarae, is a catchy, lustful track, with Smith delivering an especially great vocal performance. She sounds like someone Gambino should have collaborated with a lot sooner.

The album’s mission statement arrives about halfway through, on the song “Yoshinoya.” Gambino raps in the triplet flow in the first half over a beat reminiscent of Migos’ “Deadz.” Appropriately, he pays tribute to the city that raised him, Atlanta, by rapping in the most popular style to come from that scene. One that has often been falsely attributed to a certain Canadian child actor-turned-pop music dynasty. The same dynasty whom he may have sneak dissed later in the track. “This is a code red for old heads / who never liked my short shorts and Pro-KEDs,” he raps to open the second verse. After hip-hop rejected him early, he’s coming back around to show off a bit, mainly because he has a lot more to show off now. The Amaarae and Flo Milli-assisted “Talk My Sh*t” is a similarly flex-heavy song. Gambino raps over a bass-heavy trap beat, showing that he’s added new wrinkles to his game over the years.

Bando Stone Nearly Slips At The Finish Line

The album begins to lose steam by the end, but Gambino does stick the landing. “We Are God” is a level of self-indulgence on par with some of the worst that Yeezus has to offer. The pop-punk of “Running Around” (featuring Fousheé) evokes the same empty feeling one gets from listening to MGK’s attempts at the sound. The Khruangbin-featuring “Happy Survival” is an instrumental that, while pleasant, feels out of place after the preceding fifteen tracks. Luckily, “Dadvocate” is a sweet, albeit brief, meditation on fatherhood and the idea of being a man. The album closes with “A Place Where Love Goes,” a track co-produced by pop titan Max Martin, that deftly blends hip-hop and electronic music. It may even find its way into some DJ mixes in the near future.