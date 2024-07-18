Childish Gambino Sheds Light On Leaving Rap Name Behind In New "Hot Ones" Episode

BYGabriel Bras Nevares186 Views
Tyler the Creator LV Men's Launch - Arrivals
Donald Glover at the Tyler the Creator LV Men's Launch held at Louis Vuitton Men's on March 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images)
The fiery wings of spicy, well-researched death had Childish Gambino reflecting on that moniker's history and what story it represents.

Donald Glover was the latest spice-ridden guest on Hot Ones with Sean Evans, and it was a very fun and compelling conversation to watch go down. Moreover, he compared the process of eating ten increasingly spicy chicken wings and answering Evans' questions to ayahuasca, and we still don't know if he meant that in a good or bad way. Jokes aside, this new episode lands right before the release of Glover's new album, Bando Stone & The New World, which will seemingly be his final effort under the Childish Gambino moniker. During this interview, he remarked on what this name means to him, how he sees its retirement, and who contributed to these conclusions.

"A collaborator of mine, fam and I, we talked about the death of Superman a lot," Childish Gambino said on Hot Ones. "I always knew Childish Gambino was like a character, and on some level, I wanted it to end. I almost feel like Childish Gambino is like the boss from The Office. Like, ‘That stuff worked 10 years ago.’ All that stuff worked, but now it’s like a different thing. It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s a little sad.' But it's like, wow, the cycle kind of continues, which is great, I think."

Childish Gambino On Hot Ones

"The Childish Gambino story from the Wu-Tang Clan," the multi-hyphenate said towards the end of the Hot Ones episode, explaining the meaning of his rap name (taken from a Wu-Tang name generator) that he's come to understand. "RZA told me it’s a story of a child turning into a boss. This last sunset walk is for the fans. This is for you."

"If this isn’t the best live show you’ve seen," Childish Gambino joked about his upcoming world tour, which begins in Oklahoma on August 11 and will get support from WILLOW and Amaarae. "After the first song, if you’re like, ‘I gotta go,’ you can leave and I’ll give you your money back. That’s how much I care about all of this. That’s not a joke. My lawyers will be like, ‘It’s a joke,’ but it’s not a joke. I will set it up so you can go."

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
