Childish Gambino Hilariously Shuts Down TikTok Critic With New Song Preview

Childish Gambino is getting creative with his comebacks.

It's no secret that being a huge artist comes with quite a few perks, but it also means that your work is subject to intense scrutiny. This can likely get annoying to those simply trying to express themselves through their art, prompting them to fire back. Childish Gambino did just that earlier this week, getting creative with his response and giving fans a preview of some upcoming music in the process.

He shared a TikTok that begins with a fellow user criticizing him, saying “Here are the reasons I don’t f*ck with Donald Glover.” From there, the video cuts to Childish Gambino looking jaded with an unreleased song playing in the background. “He’s finding out that nobody gives a f*ck,” he sings on the track.

Childish Gambino Expertly Fires Back At Hater

Fans first got a taste of the upcoming song last week in another TikTok, which sees Childish Gambino sitting in a car, staring blankly as it plays. It's tentatively titled “Lithonia (Nobody Gives a F*ck)," and listeners expect it to appear on his upcoming album, Bando Stone in The New World. The project, first announced in April of this year, will follow his latest release, Atavista. Reportedly, it will be the last album he drops under his rap moniker, and will also serve as the soundtrack for an upcoming film.