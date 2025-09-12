Jermaine Dupri Shares Stacked Soundtrack For "Magic City" Documentary

BY Zachary Horvath 333 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jermaine-dupri jermaine-dupri
Jermaine Dupri is showing love to the legendary Atlanta strip club with his soundtrack featuring tons of artists from the area.

Label CEO and producer Jermaine Dupri is bringing together some true Atlanta legends together to help bring his documentary to life. Quavo, 2 Chainz, T.I., Bow Wow, Young Dro, the late Rich Homie Quan, Ludacris and more are all featured on Magic City.

It's the soundtrack to the namesake series streaming now on STARZ. Magic City: An American Fantasy was co-produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment per Billboard and it's a five-part series. The final episode also happens to be premiering today as well.

[It] is a riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at STARZ says. "The docuseries’ unprecedented insider access and history unveiled from those who built its empire is a perfect complement to STARZ’s slate of adult, culture-driving shows."

Just like the 15-song accompanying soundtrack, plenty of rap stars appear in Jermaine Dupri's docuseries such as Drake and Outkast's Big Boi. Overall, both are a great tribute to the famed strip club, which is also a hub for new music and is a critical part of hip-hop flourishing in the South.

Read More: 10 Air Jordan Collabs That Changed Sneaker Culture Forever

Jermaine Dupri Magic City

Magic City Tracklist:

  1. Tryna Beat The Thrill (feat. Skooly)
  2. A Conversation with Big Meech (feat. Big Meech)
  3. This or That (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
  4. She's A Freak (DJ Outta Space Outro) [feat. Travis Porter & Bow Wow]
  5. Magic City Money (feat. J Money, Sean Paul, BunnaB & Bankroll Ni)
  6. Atlanta (feat. CeeLo Green)
  7. A*s Shake (feat. Quavo & Ludacris)
  8. P*ssy Got Me (feat. T.I., Young Dro & Akeem Ali)
  9. Get It (feat. Rocko & DJ X-Rated)
  10. Turn Around (feat. T.I., 2 Chainz & Young Dro)
  11. I Wanna (feat. K CAMP & YFN Lucci)
  12. More Than Me (feat. Belly Gang Kushington & SWAVAY)
  13. Married To Th Game (feat. Killer Mike & Jagged Edge)
  14. The Kids From The Neighborhood (feat. Hollywood Yc, Skooly & Lil Scrappy)
  15. We Da Sh*t (feat. Lil Jon, Princess & Pastor Troy)

Read More: The 12 Hardest Ls Ever Taken On Nike SNKRS, Ranked

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Drake Big Boi Quavo Magic City New Doc Trailer Hip Hop News TV Drake, Big Boi, Quavo & More Praise Magic City In New Doc Trailer 902
Music Every Quavo Feature Of 2016 41.6K
hnhh Original Content Every 2 Chainz Feature So Far 30.8K
Drake Jermaine Dupri Executive Produce Magic City Docuseries Hip Hop News TV Drake & Jermaine Dupri Tapped By Starz To Executive Produce Latter's Magic City Docuseries 1.6K
Comments 0