Label CEO and producer Jermaine Dupri is bringing together some true Atlanta legends together to help bring his documentary to life. Quavo, 2 Chainz, T.I., Bow Wow, Young Dro, the late Rich Homie Quan, Ludacris and more are all featured on Magic City.
It's the soundtrack to the namesake series streaming now on STARZ. Magic City: An American Fantasy was co-produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment per Billboard and it's a five-part series. The final episode also happens to be premiering today as well.
[It] is a riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at STARZ says. "The docuseries’ unprecedented insider access and history unveiled from those who built its empire is a perfect complement to STARZ’s slate of adult, culture-driving shows."
Just like the 15-song accompanying soundtrack, plenty of rap stars appear in Jermaine Dupri's docuseries such as Drake and Outkast's Big Boi. Overall, both are a great tribute to the famed strip club, which is also a hub for new music and is a critical part of hip-hop flourishing in the South.
Jermaine Dupri Magic City
Magic City Tracklist:
- Tryna Beat The Thrill (feat. Skooly)
- A Conversation with Big Meech (feat. Big Meech)
- This or That (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
- She's A Freak (DJ Outta Space Outro) [feat. Travis Porter & Bow Wow]
- Magic City Money (feat. J Money, Sean Paul, BunnaB & Bankroll Ni)
- Atlanta (feat. CeeLo Green)
- A*s Shake (feat. Quavo & Ludacris)
- P*ssy Got Me (feat. T.I., Young Dro & Akeem Ali)
- Get It (feat. Rocko & DJ X-Rated)
- Turn Around (feat. T.I., 2 Chainz & Young Dro)
- I Wanna (feat. K CAMP & YFN Lucci)
- More Than Me (feat. Belly Gang Kushington & SWAVAY)
- Married To Th Game (feat. Killer Mike & Jagged Edge)
- The Kids From The Neighborhood (feat. Hollywood Yc, Skooly & Lil Scrappy)
- We Da Sh*t (feat. Lil Jon, Princess & Pastor Troy)