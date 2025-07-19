BunnaB, Bankroll Ni, J Money, Sean Paul & Jermaine Dupri Drop A Fun Collaboration With "Magic City Money"

BY Devin Morton 8 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
bunnab-bankroll-ni-sean-paul-jermaine-dupri-magic-city-money-stream bunnab-bankroll-ni-sean-paul-jermaine-dupri-magic-city-money-stream
Jermaine Dupri and several artists jump on this new single, which pays a bit of tribute to one of the city’s most infamous establishments.

Bankroll Ni's had a bit of viral success so far this year, thanks to her track “I’m So ATL” blowing up on TikTok. The song has gotten so big on the app that Blue Ivy Carter has repeatedly snuck the choreography into her appearances on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. Now, she joins BunnaB, Jermaine Dupri, and Sean Paul on a track that pays homage to an Atlanta staple, titled “Magic City Money.”

The track is definitely ready to blare through the speakers of the establishment the track is named after. It has a vibe that evokes similar feelings to some of the more radio-friendly tracks in Migos’ back catalogue. The flute sample is one of the driving forces behind the beat, as well as the thumping bass that will sound great in the car.

Lyrically, the track is pretty low-stakes. Everyone involved is there to have a bit of fun. They rap about turning up at Magic City, with the occasional humorous bar thrown in there for good measure. It’s designed to be an Atlanta “anthem,” with it not really extending far beyond that.

Jermaine Dupri has been in the industry for decades, but he continues to keep active. He drops the occasional single here and there, most recently “Turn Around” with 2 Chainz. He also dropped the collaborative album, For Motivational Use Only, with Curren$y. It is unlikely that another solo album is part of Dupri’s future plans. Still, the continued spotlight on Atlanta’s past and future is admirable. You can listen to “Magic City Money” below.

Read More: Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Review

BunnaB, Bankroll Ni, Sean Paul, Jermaine Dupri, & J Money - Magic City Money

Quotable Lyrics:

Car on my neck, got a house on the wrist
Bad little b***h, number one, no pick
AI clone, can’t bark like this
J Money, JD money ball like “swish”

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.0K
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Music Jermaine Dupri Says He's Advanced Atlanta Hip-Hop Culture More Than Outkast 2.8K
jermaine dupri jacquees pick it up Songs Jermaine Dupri And Jacquees Create A Bouncy Love Song With "Pick It Up" 3.0K
Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema &amp; Television Sports Kid Cudi Addresses Rich Paul's Comments About His Relationship With Cleveland 1.7K
Comments 0