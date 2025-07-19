BunnaB, Bankroll Ni, J Money, Sean Paul & Jermaine Dupri Drop A Fun Collaboration With "Magic City Money"

Bankroll Ni's had a bit of viral success so far this year, thanks to her track “I’m So ATL” blowing up on TikTok. The song has gotten so big on the app that Blue Ivy Carter has repeatedly snuck the choreography into her appearances on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. Now, she joins BunnaB, Jermaine Dupri, and Sean Paul on a track that pays homage to an Atlanta staple, titled “Magic City Money.”

The track is definitely ready to blare through the speakers of the establishment the track is named after. It has a vibe that evokes similar feelings to some of the more radio-friendly tracks in Migos’ back catalogue. The flute sample is one of the driving forces behind the beat, as well as the thumping bass that will sound great in the car.

Lyrically, the track is pretty low-stakes. Everyone involved is there to have a bit of fun. They rap about turning up at Magic City, with the occasional humorous bar thrown in there for good measure. It’s designed to be an Atlanta “anthem,” with it not really extending far beyond that.

Jermaine Dupri has been in the industry for decades, but he continues to keep active. He drops the occasional single here and there, most recently “Turn Around” with 2 Chainz. He also dropped the collaborative album, For Motivational Use Only, with Curren$y. It is unlikely that another solo album is part of Dupri’s future plans. Still, the continued spotlight on Atlanta’s past and future is admirable. You can listen to “Magic City Money” below.

BunnaB, Bankroll Ni, Sean Paul, Jermaine Dupri, & J Money - Magic City Money

Quotable Lyrics: