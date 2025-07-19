News
Songs
BunnaB, Bankroll Ni, J Money, Sean Paul & Jermaine Dupri Drop A Fun Collaboration With "Magic City Money"
Jermaine Dupri and several artists jump on this new single, which pays a bit of tribute to one of the city’s most infamous establishments.
By
Devin Morton
July 19, 2025
