Gorgeous Doll Shades Gigi Macguire & Mr. Magic While Reviewing "Magic City" Documentary

Controversial social media star Gorgeous Doll has gone viral once again after sly remarks made against former exotic dancer and podcast correspondent Gigi Macguire and Atlanta’s Magic City owner Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney in her review of the new Magic City documentary on TikTok.

On August 27, Gorgeous Doll shared a TikTok post discussing the new documentary. The post reveals that she used to dance there and her experiences with those featured in the documentary. Comments about Magic City’s Mr. Magic and Gigi MacGuire are made throughout the review as she suggests improvements to the series.

In the 9-minute post, Gorgeous says the following: "So, for me, I would have loved to see a more current girl on here talking about what's going on now, because I feel like a lot of people who are in this documentary, especially on episode one, they do not really give a good insight to what it really is like because I feel like I could name five girls off the top of my head that they should have put instead of Gigi."

Magic City: An American Fantasy, a five-part docuseries by Starz. The series is executive produced by Jermaine Dupri, Drake’s DreamCrew, and Jami Gertz. It explores Atlanta’s famed strip club Magic City. It blends archival footage and interviews with music, sports, and cultural figures including 2 Chainz, Nelly, T.I., and Shaquille O’Neal.

Gigi Macguire is one of the most memorable exotic dancers in Magic City’s history. She narrates several parts within the documentary alongside a few of the gentlemen's club’s current dancers. Macguire and other legendary exotic dancers tell the history of Magic City from their perspective.

Gorgeous Doll, Gigi Macguire & Magic City

On Gigi Macguire, Gorgeous Doll explained the type of exotic dancer she is with a sly remark. "From my point of view, Gigi is what you would call a 'girl who will never leave the clubs alone,' said Doll. "There's girls who dance and they dance just because I need to figure it out. I need to get it together. Okay, cool. Then there's girls who make the strip club their entire personality. Gigi is that type of girl. Entire personality a strip club. She's one of Magic City's finest."

Gorgeous Doll may have worked at Magic City; however, she's best known for her alleged connection to Future. She made headlines in March for claiming she maintained a secret five-year relationship with the “March Madness” hitmaker. Doll further accused Future of controlling behavior and even suggested she inspired parts of his music catalog.

Gorgeous Doll would continue to discuss Gigi Macguire, but share her prespective on the club's owner, Mr. Magic. She shares information about the Mr. Magic she knows.

"They pivot back to Gigi, who, like I told you, is a connoisseur of Magic City. She pretty much just starts talking about the good and bad, what magic has been... And then who is Mr. Magic. She says he's the boss, he's Daddy. He was never my m*therfucking' daddy. And to be honest, never mind. Never mind."

But Gorgeous continues to explain her experience with Mr. Magic. She continued: "My version and their version are very different... Someone in this goes to say that he's like, a gentleman gangster. And I want to zoom in on that. So pretty much how the relationship I had with Magic. When it comes to running the club, Magic is the owner, but has people that work under him. He knows everything that goes on in this club, right? But he really tries to act oblivious in a way."