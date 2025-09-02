Drake Recalls A Grueling Nine Hours In Swedish Jail

Drake doesn't have a bad relationship with law enforcement, but he has been arrested before and it wasn't fun. In 2022 he was apprehended by Stockholm police outside of nightclub. Reports back then said it was in connection to weed.

But it wasn't as cut and dry. Representatives on his team denied the arrest and it was even labeled as nothing more than a detainment. However, The Boy claimed that it did go down after posting a document from the Swedish National Police Board to his Instagram.

It was titled "Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained." Then, in a post closer to the end of 2022, among a collage of images was a video. In it, Drake was wearing an orange jumpsuit and being escorted by local authorities.

The caption read, "The funds are useful the lyrics are truthful the suspects are usual the opps are delusional the finish line is beautiful and the disrespect is mutual see you in 23."

We haven't heard much since it went down, but in his new interview with Bobbi Althoff, Drake is looking back on it. To sum it up, it wasn't "fun."

Drake & Bobbi Althoff

In a clip from their amends-making chat caught by DJ Akademiks, Drake tells Bobbi that he feels like the police there still have it out for him. "I actually have a show coming up there. I feel like they’re gonna try and run it back," he joked.

Later into the chat, the topic came up again. Bobbi said that they actually may have forgiven him. However, Drizzy doesn't feel that way. "I don’t know if they will. I spent a pretty long time in jail, nine hours," he said.

He then gave more context as to what led his supposed arrest. "I got arrested for nothing. Apparently, like, well, we did a private party and one of the guys, the officers, his girl came to the private party. But they arrested me way too aggressive, and they arrested me for nothing."

However, he did end the conversation about it on a lighter note. He half-joked that he was going to bring the unidentified woman out to the upcoming tour stop. "Oh yeah, his girl’s coming back out for sure" if he "can find her."