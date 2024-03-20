Yeat Raves In Outer Space In New Visual For "Breathe"

Yeat is an artist who was a bit of an underground darling just a few years ago. With songs like "Get Busy" and "Sorry Bout That," the artist had proven to have one of the most unique flows we've heard in quite some time. However, he eventually got picked up by mainstream audiences and began expanding his fanbase at a rapid rate. Subsequently, in late 2023, Drake got a hold of Yeat was able to get him on For All The Dogs. This was a massive look for the artist, and it ultimately catapulted him into stardom. Just last month, he dropped off his new album 2093 and he has been getting rave reviews since.

The album has a real cyberpunk vibe to it, and fans have been digging this aesthetic from him. One of the best tracks to properly describe this sound would be "Breathe." It is an extremely danceable track that has rave quality to it. Well, Yeat and his team recognized that, and they made sure to incorporate this aesthetic into his new music video. Below, you will find the visual for "Breathe," which features lots of CGI and some unique environments. The whole thing is set in the future, as Yeat finds himself at a cyberpunk-inspired club and a futuristic sports stadium.

Yeat Killed It With "2093"

The new sonic direction for Yeat is one that will be interesting track for the coming years. For now, however, it remains to be seen if he will want to drop off another album so soon. He has been teasing 3093, but details are extremely sparse right now. Either way, he has built up enough of a catalog for fans to feast on for the time being.

