Lil Yachty Clarifies Comments On The State Of Hip-Hop

Lil Yachty caught a lot of flack recently when he came out and said that hip-hop was in a terrible place. Overall, these were comments that got a lot of people upset and understandably so. Yachty has been critical of the genre before, and a lot of people don't appreciate the things he has said. Furthermore, some have noticed that in certain areas, he has abandoned the genre for psychedelic rock. Of course, this would be a bit of a misinterpretation of things as Yachty still puts out hip-hop tracks in abundance.

That said, with all of the heat on the artist right now, he has decided to come out and explain himself a little bit. He did so on his new podcast called A Safe Place. Overall, this has proven to be a very successful podcast that has allowed fans to get a sense of Yachty's thoughts on a number of subjects. As it pertains to his recent comments about hip-hop, he decided to look at things from a numbers perspective. Below, you can see him explain how numbers are why hip-hop is where it is right now.

Read More: Lil Yachty Flexes A Plethora Of Outfits

Lil Yachty Speaks

Essentially, Yachty is looking at the fact that hip-hop is no longer the number-one genre in the world. Instead, country and Latin music have surpassed it in terms of sales. This comes after a decade of chart dominance for the genre. Yachty even referenced the time Ebro came out and said that record execs were giving hip-hop artists less money. Essentially, Yachty is looking at this purely from a budget and numbers perspective. As for the art itself, Yachty does believe some have gotten too comfortable with their sound which has led to fatigue from listeners.

Let us know what you think of Yachty's take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Lil Yachty Clowns Drake For Instagram Caption