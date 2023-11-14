Lil Yachty Adds All Of His Followers To His Close Friends On IG

Lil Yachty has had himself a truly amazing year both in and outside of music. Overall, it all started with the album Let's Start Here. This psychedelic rap album had a lot of people excited and it is still getting a ton of plays. Moreover, he has been working with Drake and J. Cole. Not to mention, he has dropped some other experimental rap tracks this year that have grown his cache. Add last year's "Poland" into the mix and it becomes clear that Yachty is on a whole different time right now.

Furthermore, Yachty got to perform at Camp Flog Gnaw over the weekend. It was a huge moment for him as the crowd was going wild. After the show, he got to take in some of the other performances. For instance, he was front and center for the Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar set. Now, however, he is making new moves on social media in light of his performance. Essentially, he has taken all of his Instagram followers and has added them to his Close Friends IG story. This led to his first post as part of this new strategy.

Lil Yachty Updates His Socials

"I threw up after my Flog Gnaw set," Yachty said. Essentially, Yachty wanted to tell all of his fans what happened. He could have done that on Twitter or his regular IG account, but alas, he wanted to make his fans feel a bit more special for a small amount of time. The Close Friends tab on IG is one that has probably led to a lot of inner conflict and turmoil from those who get jealous. For many, it is seen as some sort of exclusive club. However, for Yachty, it seems more like just something to have fun with.

