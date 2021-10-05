Close Friends
- MusicJ. Cole Reunites With Wale To Celebrate Manager’s BirthdayJ. Cole and Wale posed for pictures together over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Yachty Adds All Of His Followers To His Close Friends On IGYachty made an interesting choice today.By Alexander Cole
- GossipAdele's Inner Circle Reportedly Warning Her About Rich PaulReports and rumors indicate that many of the star singer's friends are skeptical of her relationship with the NBA agent.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureErica Banks Claps Back At Haters Over IG Exposé: "A BBL Doesn't Solidify Who I Am"The 23-year-old has since clarified that she loves "skinny/smaller women with a passion."By Hayley Hynes
- LifeErica Banks Catches Heat For Saying Friends Can't Go Out With Her If They're "Not Thick Enough"Someone leaked a screen recording from the Texas rapper's Close Friends Story.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsHitman Holla Addresses Sex Tape Leak: "I Knew The Risk"Hitman Holla posted the intimate videos to his "close friends" Instagram story on his anniversary with Cinnamon, and he says somebody screen-recorded and leaked them.By Alex Zidel
- GramB. Simone Claps Back After Critics Blast Her $10 "Close Friends" IG OfferShe's making her way to Mexico for a vacation and is charging $10 to anyone who wants exclusive footage.By Erika Marie