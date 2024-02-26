J. Cole Reunites With Wale To Celebrate Manager’s Birthday

J. Cole reunited with Wale while celebrating his longtime manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad’s 40th birthday. In a post on Hamad’s Instagram page with photos from the night, Cole and Wale posed together for a picture.

“Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and to anyone that came out to celebrate with me this weekend,” Hamad captioned the post. "I feel blessed to have an amazing family and so many friends that have been by my side for a very long time. The love was felt and I’m thankful for everyone that made my 40th a special memory I’ll never forget.” In a separate video from the event, Cole gives a toast to Hamad. “I will say, my n***a, we love you and appreciate you. Happy 40th. Big one,” he says, keeping things brief.

J. Cole & Wale Attend BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Wale (L) and J.Cole are seen at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET)

Cole and Wale have worked together many times over the years, as far back as 2009 when they collaborated on “Rather Be With You (Vagina Is for Lovers)” and “Beautiful Bliss.” They most recently worked on the track “Poke It Out” from Wale’s album Folarin 2 in 2021. In 2016, Cole also rapped about Wale on the track, "False Prophets." He said: “I got a homie, he a rapper and he wanna win bad/ He want the fame, the acclaim, the respect that’s been had/ By all the legends, so every time I see him, he stressin’/ Talkin’ ’bout n****s don’t f*ck with him, this sh*t is depressin’/ And I know he so bitter he can’t see his own blessings.”

Ib Reflects On His Birthday

Check out Hamad's post featuring J. Cole above. Be on the lookout for further updates on J. Cole and Wale on HotNewHipHop.

