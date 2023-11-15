Lil Yachty Previews New Music At Camp Flog Gnaw

Lil Yachty previewed an unreleased song at Camp Flog Gnaw, earlier this week, apparently titled "Gimme The Light." The moment came during his performance at the festival, which left fans hyped for the upcoming release. When Kurrco shared a clip of Yachty's new song on Twitter, fans remarked that they "need" it to drop in response.

Yachty's Camp Flog Gnaw set came as he continues to perform on The Field Trip Tour. In the coming weeks, he'll be traveling overseas with shows in Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Manchester, and more.

Lil Yachty Performs On "The Field Trip Tour"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 8: Rapper Lil Yachty performs during Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

His appearance at the festival also comes after he recently remarked that hip-hop is in a "terrible place." He had been discussing the genre during Rolling Stone‘s "Musicians on Musicians" event in Brooklyn, New York, last week. “Hip-hop is in a terrible place,” Yachty said, as noted by Complex. “The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out.” He continued: “It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality. People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.” Check out his Camp Flog Gnaw teaser for new music below.

Lil Yachty Teases New Music

Lil Yachty previews new song ‘Gimme The Light’ at Camp Flog Gnaw 🔥pic.twitter.com/7ulyyX5zco — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 14, 2023

Elsewhere during Camp Flog Gnaw, Tyler The Creator did the opposite of Lil Yachty and confirmed to fans that he doesn't have any new music on the way. “Y'all wanted new music?" he asked fans during his set. "Aw, well I wanted a father. You can't get everything you ask for.” Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Lil Yachty on HotNewHipHop.

