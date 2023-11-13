Lil Yachty Responds To Backlash Over Saying Hip-Hop Is In A “Terrible Place”

Lil Yachty has responded to the backlash to his recent comments on the state of hip-hop. After arguing that the genre is in a "terrible place," Yachty went back and forth with users on social media over the topic on Saturday. The posts began with one fan accusing Yachty of copying Earl Sweatshirt.

"U just signed 4 female veezes and u imitate earl when he raps over alchemists beats dude," they wrote to Yachty, who replied: "I signed one girl. And I don’t imitate earl… u n****s just be talkin bro.. u n****s who hide behind pop culture pictures just be sayin anything for likes and retweet’s.. people act like the world is goin to shit when a n***a gives an opinion." When another user tried to promote their own music, Yachty replied: "And this sh*t suck n***a, like bra ur never gonna make it."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Yachty performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

As for Yachty's original opinion, he spoke at Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians event in Brooklyn, New York on Friday. “Hip-hop is in a terrible place,” Yachty said, as noted by Complex. “The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out.” He continued: “It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality. People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.”

I signed one girl. And I don’t imitate earl… u niggas just be talkin bro.. u niggas who hide behind pop culture pictures just be sayin anything for likes and retweet’s.. people act like the world is goin to shit when a nigga gives an opinion. https://t.co/dqCtFcP4PC — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) November 12, 2023

Even despite his comments, he clarified that not everything coming out is bad. In particular, he praised JID, saying he's "never heard a bad verse from JID ever.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Yachty on HotNewHipHop.

