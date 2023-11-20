Andre 3000 Says That He Sees Himself In Teezo Touchdown And Tyler, The Creator

Andre 3000 shocked the music industry with his brand-new album, New Blue Sun, this past Friday, November 17. It was a triumphant day, to say the least, to check out unheard music from the legend. While some were let down by the fact that it was an instrumental album, the pieces of music within the tracklist were absolutely beautiful. He made something that was true to him and it is easily one of the best projects of the year.

Because of this eight-song project, he has been the talk of the town recently. He has done some interviews with large publications like GQ. It was interesting to hear his insight on what compelled him to come out with this album. There were a lot of things to take away from this sit-down, one of them being who he feels represents him musically today.

Andre 3000 Shouts Out Teezo And Tyler

Against popular belief, there are plentiful amounts of experimental artists in rap today. Two of those include Tyler, The Creator and Teezo Touchdown. Both have their idiosyncracies and are always looking toward the future of what still can be done with music. Well, both of them got a huge shoutout from Andre in the clip above. "I see it visually. I see it more in spirit and people pushing things and trying things, and I love the spirit." He continues, "Like you see Tyler and them, you see Teezo Touchdown and those guys and you're like, 'ah.'" 3000 further explains that they are not copycats, but yet a new version of him that is unique. "The coolest thing is it's not like a signing, it's not like a copy. It's the next, it's a lineage."

