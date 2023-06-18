The hip-hop world still mourns the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff, but the preservation of his legacy, impact, and memory rings deep on this special day. Early on Sunday (June 18), his groupmate Offset posted a series of pictures of and with the late MC on Instagram for what would’ve been his 29th birthday. Moreover, this follows a sea of tributes and celebrations of his life and work online, whether from fans or industry figures alike. What’s more is that these remarks don’t depend on it being a particular day, as he is always fondly remembered and honored. For example, ‘Set’s wife Cardi B labeled him an “angel” in a recent social media post.

Furthermore, Offset’s words focus on who Kirsnick Khari Ball is not just as an artist, but as a person. “Happy birthday rocket man,” he wrote on his commemorative post. “the greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang.” This follows Quavo’s message to his nephew on Instagram.

Offset Celebrates Takeoff’s Birthday

“Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!!” he captioned a video of the two rummaging through clothing. “BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 n***a.” While Migos will never be the same due to Takeoff’s passing and their own prior internal struggles, fans took the time to honor the late legend and share their condolences to both surviving members. It hasn’t been easy for fans to see that things aren’t how they used to be, but despite their continued problems, fans keep putting Take’s legacy above all else.

Meanwhile, on the legal side of things, authorities formally indicted Patrick Xavier Clark, a suspect in Takeoff’s murder. This move brings his loved ones and family one step closer to at least getting some justice for his tragic loss. Since then, no further details have emerged surrounding the case, but the world watches as some closure could finally come after months of mourning. For the latest news and updates on the Migos, keep checking in with HNHH.

Rest In Peace Takeoff.

