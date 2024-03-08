Offset Reveals Just How Sweet Whitney Houston Was When He Danced In Her Music Video

He had nothing but great things to say about the legendary singer.

Morehouse &amp; Spelman College Homecoming 2023 Presents Lil Durk &amp; Friends

These days it would be pretty hard to not notice Offset appearing in something. The rapper rose to prominence as a member of Atlanta hip hop trio Migos around a decade ago and hasn't left the public view since. Last year he released his new album Set It Off which did impressive numbers. It spawned hits like "SAY MY GRACE" with Travis Scott and "JEALOUSY" with Cardi B. The track "WORTH IT" featuring Don Toliver recently re-entered the Hot 100 and sits at #93 this week.

But during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Offset recalled a time before he was famous. He told the story of his mother seeing a billboard advertising auditions for a Whitney Houston music video. I pulled up. I remember my mama told I’ll never forget, ‘When the music come on, just go out there and do your thing. I was smaller than everybody. Everybody was 11 or something, and I was like 8. Then I did it," he begins. Clearly something about his dancing impressed Houston. “I remember she came from the back and pointed me out. When we shot the video, she was just a nice, sweet soul. Bobby Brown was cool too. He was making us laugh. He was cool. Yeah, both of them. I got a lot of cameos too," he revealed. Check out the music video that a young Offset danced in below.

Offset Talks Meeting Whitney Houston

After a few months of questions about their relationship, Cardi B and Offset seem to be righting the ship. Things started back in December when when fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. But Cardi just released her new single "Like What" last week. The Migos rapper served as the director of the music video attached to the song, which fans had a variety of reactions to.

What do you think of Offset appearing in a Whitney Houston music video before he was famous? Are you surprised to hear that he was a childhood dancer before becoming a successful rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
