Offset Reveals Just How Sweet Whitney Houston Was When He Danced In Her Music Video

These days it would be pretty hard to not notice Offset appearing in something. The rapper rose to prominence as a member of Atlanta hip hop trio Migos around a decade ago and hasn't left the public view since. Last year he released his new album Set It Off which did impressive numbers. It spawned hits like "SAY MY GRACE" with Travis Scott and "JEALOUSY" with Cardi B. The track "WORTH IT" featuring Don Toliver recently re-entered the Hot 100 and sits at #93 this week.

But during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Offset recalled a time before he was famous. He told the story of his mother seeing a billboard advertising auditions for a Whitney Houston music video. I pulled up. I remember my mama told I’ll never forget, ‘When the music come on, just go out there and do your thing. I was smaller than everybody. Everybody was 11 or something, and I was like 8. Then I did it," he begins. Clearly something about his dancing impressed Houston. “I remember she came from the back and pointed me out. When we shot the video, she was just a nice, sweet soul. Bobby Brown was cool too. He was making us laugh. He was cool. Yeah, both of them. I got a lot of cameos too," he revealed. Check out the music video that a young Offset danced in below.

Offset Talks Meeting Whitney Houston

After a few months of questions about their relationship, Cardi B and Offset seem to be righting the ship. Things started back in December when when fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. But Cardi just released her new single "Like What" last week. The Migos rapper served as the director of the music video attached to the song, which fans had a variety of reactions to.

