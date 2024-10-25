Polo G Details His Mental State & Past On "S.I.P."

Could a "Hood Poet 2.0" be on the way?

I kept f***in' up, I’m the one that hurt my own feelings I'm up twenty million, still be tryna go back home killin' Know these drugs hurt my health, told me, "Quit," but I don’t listen High, but I stay to myself, I'm always in my zone, chillin' Always bound for a set back, fuckin' with the wrong b****es Broski fed up, he vent to me, I hear his tone switchin'

The "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality is something Polo G seems to live by and it's carrying into "S.I.P." At times, this method works to his advantage, as his hardcore supporters appreciate the lore and his come-up. Both areas are covered on this introspective cut, as he talks about his current mental state and how his unstable childhood may have influenced some of the questionable decisions he makes today. With this coming so soon after HOOD POET , there's some real speculation from Genius and his contemporaries that a 2.0 version could be arriving sometime soon. For now, check out the track below with the audio link.

Polo G had his fans impatiently waiting for a new album for three whole years. It didn't help that a fair number of people weren't the biggest Hall of Fame apologists either. There was some belief out there that the Chicago rapper and singer was losing some of his touch and drive, to an extent. Given all of that, there was hope that he would get back to quality that was present on THE GOAT and Die A Legend. Unfortunately, when he came back in early August with the highly teased HOOD POET, some were let down due to the lack of chances or updates made to his sound.

