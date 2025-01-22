Polo G Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Wants To Become A Streamer

Polo G is a successful rapper by any measure. His debut album, Die a Legend, was certified double platinum. He's had ten songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100. One of those songs, "Rapstar," topped the charts in 2021. Polo G is a star, but he's getting tired of the game. The rapper took to Instagram to voice a shocking stance regarding his career. Instead of drumming up excitement for his next album, Polo said that he is considering making a pivot. He's considering a transition into streaming full time.

The news was unveiled via Instagram Stories on January 21. Polo G posted a lengthy message over a black background. "I wanna be a streamer one day too," the rapper asserted. The message itself would have confused some fans, but Polo G provided some context. His reasoning was surprising, but it did ultimately make sense. Being a streamer simply pays better than being a rapper in 2025. "I heard they pay better than rap," the rapper concluded. It also makes sense, given how trouble Polo has made with his career during the 2020s.

Polo G Claims Streamers Get Paid More Than Rappers

The rapper hit pay dirt with his 2021 album Hall of Fame. It took him a whopping three years to come up with a follow up, though. Hood Poet received positive reviews from fans and critics, but it failed to boast a breakout single or the longevity of Hall of Fame. Polo G's window as a superstar may have closed, and it's something he was keenly aware of during the Hood Poet rollout. "I feel like I took a three year break after being scorching hot," he told Kurrco in April 2024. "That sh*t really f*cked with my mental, a lot," the rapper admitted.