Polo G Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Wants To Become A Streamer

The rapper might hang it up.

Polo G is a successful rapper by any measure. His debut album, Die a Legend, was certified double platinum. He's had ten songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100. One of those songs, "Rapstar," topped the charts in 2021. Polo G is a star, but he's getting tired of the game. The rapper took to Instagram to voice a shocking stance regarding his career. Instead of drumming up excitement for his next album, Polo said that he is considering making a pivot. He's considering a transition into streaming full time.

The news was unveiled via Instagram Stories on January 21. Polo G posted a lengthy message over a black background. "I wanna be a streamer one day too," the rapper asserted. The message itself would have confused some fans, but Polo G provided some context. His reasoning was surprising, but it did ultimately make sense. Being a streamer simply pays better than being a rapper in 2025. "I heard they pay better than rap," the rapper concluded. It also makes sense, given how trouble Polo has made with his career during the 2020s.

Polo G Claims Streamers Get Paid More Than Rappers

The rapper hit pay dirt with his 2021 album Hall of Fame. It took him a whopping three years to come up with a follow up, though. Hood Poet received positive reviews from fans and critics, but it failed to boast a breakout single or the longevity of Hall of Fame. Polo G's window as a superstar may have closed, and it's something he was keenly aware of during the Hood Poet rollout. "I feel like I took a three year break after being scorching hot," he told Kurrco in April 2024. "That sh*t really f*cked with my mental, a lot," the rapper admitted.

Polo has already dabbled in the world of streaming. He's done streams with Adin Ross and even debuted new music alongside the increasingly popular internet figure. Polo G benefited from the attention he's got from the Ross streams. It makes sense that he would want to transition to another means of income, given how well it has worked for other rappers like Logic. We will find out if Polo decides to stick to his new game plan.

