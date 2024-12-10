Polo G Celebrates After Claiming He "Beat" New York Gun Case

BYElias Andrews26 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Chicago Fire FC
Jul 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper Polo G sounds the alarm prior to a match between Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The rapper alleges that he's back.

Polo G is seemingly back. The rapper has spent most of 2024 combatting gun charges, but he took to social media on December 9 to claim that he's in the clear. Polo not only only celebrated by sharing the good news with fans, but he praised his lawyer as well. The praise included a heart emoji and a text chat that was screenshotted and shared via Instagram. The rapper has legal troubles spread throughout the U.S., but he seemed thrilled to put this particular case behind him.

"Beat my case in NYC," he wrote over the aforementioned screenshot. Polo G then called out his lawyer by name and thanked her. "Shout out to my lawyer Stacey Richman." The screenshot appears to have a text message from Richman, informing the rapper of the good news. "Congratulations," the lawyer wrote. "I just got off the record in front of the judge! Your case is dismissed and sealed." Polo G proceeded to blur out the rest of the text exchange. The bottom line is that the rapper is reportedly free and clear of charges that stemmed from an April 2024 arrest.

Read More: VonOff1700, Polo G, & G Herbo Aren't Playing Around On "Dead N****s"

Polo G Praised His Lawyer Stacey Richman

Polo G's charges included criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. An NYPD spokesperson said via email that the rapper did not resist arrest. "Upon arrival, it was reported to officers that there is a firearm at the location," the email read. "An individual was placed into custody at the location without incident." Polo had $23K in cash on his person.

Polo G may be in the clear regarding his New York case, but he has other legal troubles to consider. A police raid on his Los Angeles home revealed multiple weapons in August 2023. There was also charges of battery on a police officer and criminal mischief following a Miami arrest in 2021. Given Polo's prodigious talent, fans are no doubt pulling for the Chicago native to get his act together and focus on his career. Polo recently appeared on the excellent Lil Tjay song "Way Out the Hood II."

Read More: Lil Zay Osama & Polo G Get Nostalgic On New Single “How I Grew Up”

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...