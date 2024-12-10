Polo G Celebrates After Claiming He "Beat" New York Gun Case

The rapper alleges that he's back.

Polo G is seemingly back. The rapper has spent most of 2024 combatting gun charges, but he took to social media on December 9 to claim that he's in the clear. Polo not only only celebrated by sharing the good news with fans, but he praised his lawyer as well. The praise included a heart emoji and a text chat that was screenshotted and shared via Instagram. The rapper has legal troubles spread throughout the U.S., but he seemed thrilled to put this particular case behind him.

"Beat my case in NYC," he wrote over the aforementioned screenshot. Polo G then called out his lawyer by name and thanked her. "Shout out to my lawyer Stacey Richman." The screenshot appears to have a text message from Richman, informing the rapper of the good news. "Congratulations," the lawyer wrote. "I just got off the record in front of the judge! Your case is dismissed and sealed." Polo G proceeded to blur out the rest of the text exchange. The bottom line is that the rapper is reportedly free and clear of charges that stemmed from an April 2024 arrest.

Polo G Praised His Lawyer Stacey Richman

Polo G's charges included criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. An NYPD spokesperson said via email that the rapper did not resist arrest. "Upon arrival, it was reported to officers that there is a firearm at the location," the email read. "An individual was placed into custody at the location without incident." Polo had $23K in cash on his person.